RBI conducts USD/INR swap auction for US$10 billion, bid to cover ratio hits 2.5

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:21 PM IST
The RBI conducted a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction for a notified amount of USD 10 billion, as previously announced in its January 23, 2026 announcement. For USD 10 billion, total bids were received for USD 25.03 billion. The Cut-off premium was 748 paisa while weighted average premium for accepted bids was 751.66 paisa. Partial allotment as percent of competitive bids at cut off premium was 71.89%.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

