Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 423.93 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 423.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales423.93366.09 16 OPM %9.623.59 -PBDT36.826.86 437 PBT23.84-7.47 LP NP20.07-4.53 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 7725.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 46.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo National reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story