RBI confident of inflation aligning over 12 month target range

The RBI in its Annual Report mentioned that the inflation moderated during the year, moving closer to the target, largely due to easing input cost pressures, proactive supply-side measures and the continued impact of past monetary policy actions.

With inflation falling below the target in February and March 2025, supported by a sharp fall in food inflation, there is now greater confidence about a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target of 4.0 per cent over a 12-month horizon.

The benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth supportive, while remaining watchful about the rapidly evolving global macroeconomic conditions.

Going forward, global financial market volatility, geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, supply chain disruptions and climate-induced uncertainties pose downside risks to the growth outlook and upside risks to the inflation outlook.

However, the Indian economy is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26 by leveraging its sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial sector and commitment towards sustainable growth.

