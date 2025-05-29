Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Aagam Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.030.04 -25 OPM %-400.00-400.00 --400.00-275.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.13-0.11 -18 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.13-0.11 -18 NP-0.04-0.04 0 -0.13-0.11 -18

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

