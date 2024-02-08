RBI Forecasts FY25 GDP Growth At 7%, Inflation Retained At 4.5%

The RBI Governor in the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting today announced that the FY25 GDP growth is seen at 7 percent.

April-June 2024 GDP growth forecast is raised to 7.2 percent from 6.7 percent. July-September 2024 GDP growth forecast raised to 6.8 percent from 6.5 percent. October-December 2024 GDP growth forecast raised to 7.0 percent from 6.4 percent. January-March 2025 GDP growth forecast pegged at 6.9 percent.

FY25 CPI inflation forecast is retained at 4.5 percent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

January-March 2024 CPI inflation forecast is lowered to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent. April-June 2024 CPI inflation forecast lowered to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent. July-September 2024 CPI inflation forecast retained at 4.0 percent. October-December 2024 CPI inflation forecast lowered to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent. January-March 2025 CPI inflation forecast pegged at 4.7 percent.

CPI inflation target is yet to be reached. Amid lingering uncertainties, monetary policy has to remain vigilant and the last mile of disinflation navigated, the RBI Governor said.

"We reaffirm our commitment to bring down inflation to the target of 4 percent in a timely and sustainable manner. Price and financial stability are the foundations for strong and inclusive growth," the RBI Governor said.

