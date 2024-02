Record date is 20 February 2024

Centum Electronics has fixed 20 February 2024 as record date for interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each on the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be paid on or before 07 March 2024.

