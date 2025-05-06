RBI holds 879.59 metric tones of gold by end-March 2025, says central bank report

The Reserve Bank of India held 879.59 metric tonnes of gold as at end-March 2025, of which 511.99 metric tonnes were held domestically, the central bank announced in its latest Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves released on Monday. While 348.62 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 18.98 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits. In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 9.32 per cent as at end-September 2024 to about 11.70 per cent as at end-March 2025.

