Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 123.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3030 shares. The stock rose 13.60% to Rs.675.10. Volumes stood at 5580 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 50366 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2086 shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.1,078.90. Volumes stood at 3522 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd witnessed volume of 7.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30717 shares. The stock dropped 1.91% to Rs.1,513.65. Volumes stood at 23016 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd notched up volume of 20204 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5009 shares. The stock slipped 4.26% to Rs.2,815.50. Volumes stood at 3165 shares in the last session.

Kama Holdings Ltd saw volume of 15746 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4851 shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.2,689.50. Volumes stood at 2634 shares in the last session.

