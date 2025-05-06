Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 123.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3030 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 123.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3030 shares. The stock rose 13.60% to Rs.675.10. Volumes stood at 5580 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 50366 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2086 shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.1,078.90. Volumes stood at 3522 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd witnessed volume of 7.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30717 shares. The stock dropped 1.91% to Rs.1,513.65. Volumes stood at 23016 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd notched up volume of 20204 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5009 shares. The stock slipped 4.26% to Rs.2,815.50. Volumes stood at 3165 shares in the last session.

Also Read

US seeks Google ad-tech breakup after judge finds illegal monopoly

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drag; financials, pharma, oil decline; small, midcaps lower

Google's Material Design 3 Expressive to transform Android UI: What is new

Elon Musk's lawyer says OpenAI's reform proposal 'changes nothing'

YES Bank stock up 10% on SMBC deal buzz; time to buy, sell, hold?

Kama Holdings Ltd saw volume of 15746 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4851 shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.2,689.50. Volumes stood at 2634 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

India services sector PMI rises to 58.7 in April

Cigniti Tech spurts after Q4 PAT surges 100% QoQ to Rs 73 cr

Senores Pharmaceuticals gains on acquiring Topiramate tablets from Wockhardt

Cummins India drops as parent withdraws guidance amid tariff concerns

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story