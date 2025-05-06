Hind Rectifiers rises after Q4 PAT soars 98% to Rs 10 cr

Hind Rectifiers rallied 5.43% to Rs 988.50 after the company's net profit zoomed 98.24% to Rs 10.15 crore on a 22.18% increase in total income to Rs 185.39 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Q4 FY24, driven by improved operational performance.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 14.16 crore in Q4 FY25, up 82.95% from Rs 7.74 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA in Q4 FY25 jumped 46% to Rs 20.2 crore, compared to Rs 13.9 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting improved operating efficiencies. EBITDA margin improved to 10.9% during the quarter, up from 9.1% in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses grew 18.92% YoY to Rs 171.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 137.16 crore (up 29.63%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 17.33 crore (up 24.68% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 197.2% to Rs 37.27 crore on a 26.77% rise in total income to Rs 656.85 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Suramya Nevatia, MD & Chairman of Hind Rectifiers, said, Our topline grew by 27% YoY to Rs 656.8 crore, while PAT surged by 197% YoY to Rs 37.1 crore, driven by an enhanced product mix, backward integration, and improved operational efficiencies. Our order book stood at Rs 893 crore as of 31st 31stMarch 2025, underscoring the trust our customers place in us, especially in the railway sector, where we secured key orders worth Rs 1,014 crore during the year.

This robust pipeline, along with the commissioning of strategic capex of Rs 43 crore towards backward integration and facilitating new product manufacturing at our Sinnar and Satpur facilities, positions us well for sustained future growth.

Also Read

Our focus on indigenous product development and execution excellence has enabled successful delivery of high-value projects, including the propulsion system for Indian Railways and HVAC systems for LHB passenger coaches. We also enhanced our long-term strategic positioning by establishing new technology-focused subsidiaries, enabling our foray into cutting-edge domains such as IT, artificial intelligence, and Web3. With the Indian governments continued push on infrastructure and railway electrification, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term value to stakeholders, leveraging our engineering prowess, innovation capabilities, and customer-centric execution.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by the company's members.

Furthermore, the board approved, in principle, the acquisition of land(s) within India for an amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore in aggregate for potential future expansion, subject to feasibility and availability of suitable opportunities.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News