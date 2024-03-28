Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI loosens restrictions on bank investments in AIFs

RBI loosens restrictions on bank investments in AIFs

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed some of its its December 2023 rules on how banks and other financial institutions can invest in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

Original Concerns:

In December 2023, the RBI had barred banks and NBFCs, known as "regulated entities" (REs), from investing in AIFs that have any involvement with companies they lend money to (debtor companies). This rule aimed to prevent banks from disguising bad loans by transferring them to AIFs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the new clarification issued yesterday offers some relief to REs.

Key Changes:

* Reduced Provisioning: Banks now only need to set aside provisions for the portion of their AIF investment that goes towards existing borrowers, not the entire investment.

* Equity Carve-out: Investments in a borrower's equity shares are excluded from the restrictions.

* Intermediary Exemption: Banks investing in AIFs through intermediaries (fund of funds or mutual funds) are not subject to these rules.

Addressing Concerns:

This revision addresses concerns from stakeholders, including potential slowdowns in the AIF industry. It also clarifies the rules for smoother implementation across lending institutions.

Following this news, banks and financial shares were in demand. The Nifty Bank index jumped 1.22% to 47,355.85, and the Nifty Financial Services index climbed 1.45% to 21,094.20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Indices nudge higher; Nifty above the 22,200 level

MICA and Emeritus Launch Certificate Program in Strategic Brand Management and Communications to Build the Next Generation of Marketing Managers

Market at day's high; auto shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Sensex spurts 901 pts; Nifty above 22,400; European mkt opens higher

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Mukka Proteins slips after Q3 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 10 cr

L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 1.66%, rises for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story