RBI mandates Regulated Entities to use PRAVAAH platform for regulatory works

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI on Friday asked all applicants, including Regulated Entities, to use the PRAVAAH platform for submitting applications for regulatory authorisations, licences, and approvals with effect from May 1, 2025. The Reserve Bank said it is committed to achieving end-to-end digitization of all internal workflows involved in regulatory approval processes to enhance efficiency and transparency.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

