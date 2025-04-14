Orient Cement Q4 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Orient Cement reported a 38.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 7.08% YoY to Rs 825.18 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys net profit surged 314.89% from Rs 10.14 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 28.26% from Rs 825.18 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 38.31% to Rs 67.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 110.01 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses declined 2.62% to Rs 764.96 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 129.71 crore (up 0.55% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 48.98 crore (up 13.54% YoY), finance cost (down 29.15% YoY), power and Fuel stood at Rs 205.64 crore (down 11.7% YoY) and packaging freight and forwarding charges was at Rs 231.48 crore (down 3.63% YoY) during the period under review.

Orient Cement is a leading cement manufacturers in India. The product mix includes Pozzolana Portland Cement (PPC) & Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) marketed under the brand name of Birla A1 Birla A1 Premium Cement, Birla A1 StrongCrete , Birla A1 OrientGreen and Birla A1 Dolphin.

The counter rose 0.56% to end at Rs 358 on Friday, 11 April 2025. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

