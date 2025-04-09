Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI proposed to enhance UPI transaction limit

RBI proposed to enhance UPI transaction limit

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India, today released a statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

The RBI has proposed to enhance the UPI transaction limits. At present, the transaction amount for UPI, covering both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant payments (P2M), is capped at ₹1 lakh except for specific use cases of P2M payments which have higher limits, some at ₹2 lakh and others at ₹5 lakh.

To enable the ecosystem to respond efficiently to new use cases, it is proposed that NPCI, in consultation with banks and other stakeholders of the UPI ecosystem, may announce and revise such limits based on evolving user needs. Appropriate safeguards will be put in place to mitigate risks associated with higher limits. Banks shall continue to have the discretion to decide their own internal limits within the limits announced by NPCI.

P2P transactions on UPI shall continue to be capped at ₹1 lakh, as hitherto. NPCI will be advised accordingly.

