Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's decision to ease the policy rate is timely, sets stage for further rate cuts over near term

RBI's decision to ease the policy rate is timely, sets stage for further rate cuts over near term

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), stated in a latest update that the Union Budget 2025-26 announced last week has laid a strong foundation for investment-led growth with an emphasis on manufacturing, MSMEs and infrastructure. Todays rate cut complements these measures, lending further support to Indias growth outlook. FICCI is confident that the combined impact of a pro-growth budget and a supportive monetary policy will help strengthen Indias growth trajectory, support consumption, and drive long-term investments, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, FICCI President, noted. RBIs decision to ease the policy rate is a timely and forward-looking step and we hope that the banking sector would follow through on this cue and a lowering of lending rates will be seen. Further, while RBI has maintained a neutral stance with regard to Monetary Policy, the indication towards a more flexible interpretation of inflation targeting sets the stage for further rate cuts over the near term, Agarwal added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 11.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story