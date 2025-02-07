Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.46% to Rs 814.55 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 15.69% to Rs 38.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 61.46% to Rs 814.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 504.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales814.55504.49 61 OPM %9.7611.09 -PBDT70.8561.41 15 PBT61.3651.93 18 NP38.5033.28 16
