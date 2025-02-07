Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.46% to Rs 814.55 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 15.69% to Rs 38.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 61.46% to Rs 814.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 504.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.814.55504.499.7611.0970.8561.4161.3651.9338.5033.28

