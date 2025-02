Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 11.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.69% to Rs 1271.01 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 11.26% to Rs 98.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.69% to Rs 1271.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 923.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1271.01923.105.925.28145.10129.11133.76118.6798.1988.25

