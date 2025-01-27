Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says bank customer complaints under Ombudsman scheme spike around 33% in FY24

RBI says bank customer complaints under Ombudsman scheme spike around 33% in FY24

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its Annual Report on Ombudsman Scheme that integrated Ombudsman Scheme saw a jump of 32.81% on year in complaints from banking customers, reaching 9.34 lakh during FY2024. This spike reflects drop in customer service standards within the banking sector. These complaints were registered with 24 Offices of the RBI Ombudsman (ORBIOs) and Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC) of the RBI. A significant number of 85,281 complaints (as much as 29.01 per cent of the total complaints) with respect to loans and advances were received under the scheme, marking an increase of 42.70 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of L T Foods approves acquisition of further 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries

Royal Enfield achieves 5 lakh sales milestone for Hunter 350

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story