Royal Enfield achieves 5 lakh sales milestone for Hunter 350

Royal Enfield announced that its compact and stylish roadster Hunter 350 has crossed the 500,000 sales milestone. Introduced in August 2022, the Hunter is one of the fastest growing motorcycle models, boasting of half a million happy owners across the globe.

On this momentous occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, The Hunter 350 has truly redefined what it means to ride in urban and dynamic environments. Reaching the 500,000 sales milestone in a short time is a reflection of the immense love and trust of our customers for the Hunter 350. An ever-growing vibrant community of passionate riders of Hunter 350 have made it a disruptor in the mid-size motorcycle segment. We thank all our customers who continue to motivate us in creating motorcycles that inspire exploration, self-expression, and the joy of riding. Royal Enfield will be celebrating this milestone conducting rides along with the Hunter 350 customers across geographies reinforcing our commitment to ride more and ride pure!.

