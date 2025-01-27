Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd crashed 17.22% to Rs 670.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98726 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd tumbled 12.83% to Rs 2309.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2266 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 11.54% to Rs 1631.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30409 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd shed 11.14% to Rs 534.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85000 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd fell 10.70% to Rs 78.57. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

