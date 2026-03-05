Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance receives LoA from South East Central Railway

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA from South East Central Railway

For deployment of video surveillance system

Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division, for the Provision of Video Surveillance System (VSS) to monitor 66 Manned Non Interlocked Level Crossing Gates (61 in Nagpur Division, 4 in Raipur Division and 1 in Bilaspur Division). The total accepted contract value is Rs 6.16 crore.

With this order, the Company's cumulative railway Level Crossing surveillance deployment value has increased to approximately Rs 12.17 crore across multiple LC Gates, while the total order book from the Railways stands at approximately Rs 183 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility in the upcoming quarters.

