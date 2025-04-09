Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The RBI has mentioned in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, to review the guidelines for lending against gold jewellery.

Loans against the collateral of gold jewellery and ornaments are extended by regulated entities (REs) for both consumption and income-generation purposes. Prudential and conduct related regulations for such loans have been issued from time to time and they vary for different categories of REs.

With a view to harmonizing such regulations across REs while keeping in view their risk-taking capabilities, and also to address a few concerns that have been observed, it has been decided to issue comprehensive regulations, on prudential norms and conduct related aspects, for such loans. The draft guidelines in this regard are being issued for public comments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI proposed to enhance UPI transaction limit

Madhav Infra jumps after bagging Rs 324-cr order from NHAI

Gold loan stocks lose shine as RBI signals stricter rules

SSWL secures $5 mln steel wheels order from Global OEM

Broader mkt underperforms; RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story