Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank announces change in Chairman

RBL Bank announces change in Chairman

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 03 August 2024

RBL Bank announced that Prakash Chandra, Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank would complete his tenure as Non-Executive Part-time Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank on 02 August 2024.

Further, in response to an application made by the Bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 22 July 2024 has conveyed its approval for the appointment of Chandan Sinha (DIN: 06921244), one of the existing Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank as the NonExecutive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 03 August 2024 till 20 May 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FM Sitharaman's record 7th Union Budget presentation: All you need to know

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains, Midcaps slip in red ahead of Budget;; Metal, IT weigh

Tata Sons raises Tata Electronics' equity capital to Rs 10,000 crore

LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

Left in policies, views on foreign policy not known: US media on VP Harris

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story