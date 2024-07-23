Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, Cyient DLM, Zensar Tech, Suzlon Energy, Federal Bank, Gensol Engineering

Securities in F&O ban: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India Cements, Piramal Enterprises (PEL), Sail. Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India Cements, Piramal Enterprises (PEL), Sail. Upcoming results: Bajaj Finance, DCM Shriram, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Prudential, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, ICICI Securities, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Schaffler India, Sharda Cropchem, SRF, Steel Strips Wheels, Thyrocare Technologies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and United Spirits. Reliance Industries energy business acquired the remaining 12.7% stake in Reliance Lithium for for euro 3.7 million. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cyient DLM reported 19% jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 258 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 217 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit increased 96% YoY to Rs 10.6 crore during the quarter.

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declined 8.9% to Rs 158 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 173 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue increased 4.7% QoQ to Rs 1,288 crore in Q1 FY25.

Greenlam Industries reported 40% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 20 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 17% YoY to Rs 605 crore in Q1 FY25.

Suzlon Energys consolidated net profit surged 200% to Rs 302 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 50% to Rs 2,022 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,351 crore in Q1 FY24.

Oil India signed a contract with Norways Dolphin to hire Dolphins drilling unit, Blackford.

Gensol Engineering has become preferred bidder for 116 MW solar projects with an EPC revenue of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat.

Federal Bank appointed Krishnan Venkat Subramaniam as MD & CEO for 3 years, effective September 23, 2024.

Punjab & Sind bank will be raising upto Rs 800 crore on 26 July 2024.

