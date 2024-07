To provide transformative AI operations to enterprises

L&T Technology Services and SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced they are partnering to bring transformative AI operations to enterprises worldwide. The solutions are delivered through SymphonyAI Apex Service Management, a predictive and generative AI-based IT service management/enterprise service management (ITSM/ESM) platform, and the Apex Enterprise Copilot, to turbocharge productivity, simplify work, and create delightful experiences for end users, analysts, and executives.

The partnership has already deployed AI-based Apex Service Management for a joint customer whose software-centric, cloud-native solutions provide high-quality media experiences across linear, ondemand, and OTT services. The joint customer benefits from the combination of its longstanding relationship with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Apex IT Service Management ease of adoption, low TCO, and API-based integration with third-party applications. Apex Information Technology Service Management, powered by SymphonyAI's award-winning Eureka predictive and generative AI platform, delivers responsive, effective, and efficient enterprise systems management capabilities with a lightweight architecture to roll out new services and resolve service requests up to 50% faster using generative AI. In replacing its legacy ITSM system, the customer will reduce operating costs, increase analyst productivity across hundreds of analysts, and drive rapid ROI with the ability to quickly configure and ingest existing customer operations, records, and SLAs.