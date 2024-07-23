Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm partners with Axis Bank

Paytm partners with Axis Bank

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To provide POS solutions and EDC devices to merchant network

One 97 Communications (Paytm) has announced a partnership with Axis Bank to provide POS solutions and EDC devices (card machines) to the Bank & its merchant network.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through this partnership, Paytm's cutting-edge technology will reach a wider merchant base via Axis Bank, thereby enhancing the capabilities of both entities. For Axis Bank, this collaboration strengthens their merchant acquiring portfolio, enabling them to offer state-of-the-art payment solutions that enhance transaction efficiency and operational effectiveness even further. For Paytm, it extends their market presence and demonstrates their commitment to providing innovative technological solutions that meet the evolving needs of the merchant community.

A notable feature of Paytm's offering is the provision of multiple EMI options, which enhances consumer affordability and allows merchants to offer flexible payment plans to their customers. This capability not only increases customer satisfaction but also helps merchants to boost their sales and expand their businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 24,550 ahead of Union Budget 2024-25 presentation

LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches finance ministry, to present Budget at 11 am

Last day Alert! Sanstar IPO closes today; should you bid? Check GMP & more

Finance Minister Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story