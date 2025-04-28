RBL Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2025.

RBL Bank Ltd surged 9.80% to Rs 206.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd soared 9.65% to Rs 1146. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32308 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd spiked 8.97% to Rs 138.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64608 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spurt 8.33% to Rs 2260.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70430 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd advanced 7.93% to Rs 1745. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94872 shares in the past one month.

