Rossari Biotech Q4 PAT rises to Rs 34 crore in FY25

Rossari Biotech's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 34.44 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 34.13 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 22.60% to Rs 579.56 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 472.72 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, up 4.69% as against Rs 45.57 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose 24.79% to Rs 533.79 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 369.77 crore (up 21.65% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 35.48 crore (up 41.69%), and finance costs were at Rs 5.50 crore (up 118.25% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA dropped 9.27% to Rs 69.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 63.6 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin reduced to 12% in Q4 FY25 as against 13.5% recorded in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 136.38 crore on 13.64% rise in revenue to Rs 2,080.29 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Commenting on the performance, in a joint statement, Edward Menezes, promoter & executive chairman, and Sunil Chari, promoter & managing director, said, We concluded the year with a steady performance, navigating a soft and evolving operating environment. Revenues grew by 14% driven by healthy export momentum and resilient volumes across key categories. The HPPC segment remained the primary growth driver, supported by deeper market penetration and strong traction across agrochemicals, personal care, institutional and consumer business. The TSC and AHN segments recorded modest revenue growth, contributing positively to the overall performance. We remain optimistic about their medium-to-long-term potential, supported by ongoing portfolio optimization efforts

Export markets continued to perform well during the year, validating our strategic investments in global partnerships and differentiated solutions. We are also encouraged by the growing momentum in emerging verticals such as institutional cleaning and B2C businesses, which reflect our ability to build scalable, value-added platforms aligned with evolving customer needs.

We continue to invest in capacity enhancement to strengthen our growth foundation and are pleased to announce an additional capex of Rs 97 crore for expansions at our subsidiaries, Unitop Chemicals and Tristar Intermediates, along with Rs 95 crore at Rossari Biotech. These projects, expected to be commissioned in a phased manner by Q4 FY26, are aimed at supporting growth across our key chemistries, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing supply reliability. Our previously announced expansion projects are progressing well, with commissioning expected by Q2 FY26. With these capacity additions, we are well-positioned to meet growing demand across end-user industries.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth through sharp execution, customer-centric innovation, and strategic diversification. Supported by a strong balance sheet, an agile business model, and a growing global footprint, we are confident in our ability to maintain healthy growth momentum in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, which shall be paid/dispatched within 10 working days from the conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the members of the company.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemical manufacturer and offers tailor-made solutions for home, personal care and performance chemicals (HPPC), textile speciality chemicals and animal health and nutrition (AHN).

The counter shed 0.79% to Rs 693.25 on the BSE.

