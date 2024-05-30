Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of RCC Cements reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.050.06 -17 OPM %0-300.00 --220.00-183.33 - PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 -0.11-0.11 0 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 -0.11-0.11 0 NP-0.03-0.03 0 -0.11-0.11 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 662 cr

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

UltraTech Cement gains on plan to acquire grinding unit from India Cements

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 706.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Disha Resources standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story