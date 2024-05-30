Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 706.67% in the March 2024 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 706.67% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 34.48 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 706.67% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 34.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 382.76% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 75.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.4834.43 0 75.1362.62 20 OPM %5.831.19 -4.291.92 - PBDT1.700.22 673 2.050.47 336 PBT1.680.20 740 1.960.37 430 NP1.210.15 707 1.400.29 383

May 30 2024

