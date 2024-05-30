Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Disha Resources standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Disha Resources standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Net profit of Disha Resources rose 260.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 674.36% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.99% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.44 -100 1.413.71 -62 OPM %0-4.17 --18.44-6.47 - PBDT0.330.22 50 2.920.44 564 PBT0.330.22 50 2.920.44 564 NP0.720.20 260 3.020.39 674

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

