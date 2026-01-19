Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.47 crore

Net Loss of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.47 0 OPM %255.32-12.77 -PBDT1.17-0.06 LP PBT0-1.41 100 NP-0.03-1.43 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit rises 97.13% in the December 2025 quarter

PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 53.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 74.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story