RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.47 croreNet Loss of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.47 0 OPM %255.32-12.77 -PBDT1.17-0.06 LP PBT0-1.41 100 NP-0.03-1.43 98
