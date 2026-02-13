RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 40.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.40% to Rs 19.73 croreNet profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 40.46% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.7324.18 -18 OPM %-1.625.54 -PBDT3.262.32 41 PBT3.252.31 41 NP2.431.73 40
