Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 40.46% in the December 2025 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 40.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 18.40% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 40.46% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.7324.18 -18 OPM %-1.625.54 -PBDT3.262.32 41 PBT3.252.31 41 NP2.431.73 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VSD Confin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 75.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story