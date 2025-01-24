Ten opposition MPs suspended from Waqf Bill panel amidst ruckus

In a heated session on Friday, ten opposition MPs were suspended from the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following a ruckus. According to the media reports, the suspended MPs include Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), A Raja (DMK), Nasir Hussain and Imran Masood (Congress), and Mohibullah (Samajwadi Party).

The incident unfolded after BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi criticized the opposition members for their conduct during the meeting. She alleged that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee used unparliamentary language against JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal.

However, Banerjee refuted the allegations, claiming that the subject matter of the meeting was unexpectedly changed. He expressed concerns that the government was attempting to expedite the process, possibly due to the upcoming Delhi elections. He also criticized the Chairperson's handling of the situation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce significant reforms in the management and regulation of Waqf properties across India. Key provisions include digitizing records, implementing stricter audits, enhancing transparency, and establishing legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

The JPC, comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, is currently deliberating on the Bill.

