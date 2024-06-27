Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 38.6 points or 0.45% at 8546.57 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.95%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.69%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.49%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.82%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.21%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.78%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.74%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.06%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.3%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 212.9 or 0.41% at 51928.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 6.31 points or 0.04% at 15688.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.05 points or 0.36% at 23954.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 321.4 points or 0.41% at 78995.65.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 2277 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 22,400 level; VIX slumps 18.60%

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

Barometers trade with strong gains; realty shares advance

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 219 pts; realty shares drop for 4th day

Rail Vikas Nigam secures LoA for Rs 72.73 cr from North Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins work order of Rs 156.47 cr

Ramky Infrastructure secures work orders worth Rs 131.19 cr

CRISIL reaffirms ratings of Aarti Pharmalabs with 'positive' outlook

Genesys International partners with NNG

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story