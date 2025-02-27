Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 140.35 points or 2.19% at 6278.86 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (down 5.06%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.67%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.77%),DLF Ltd (down 2.17%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.25%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.88%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.26%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.1%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 996.77 or 2.21% at 44055.44.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 147.69 points or 1.07% at 13667.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.75 points or 0.04% at 22538.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.45 points or 0.05% at 74641.57.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 3013 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

