Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 105.34 points or 1.75% at 5900.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.03%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.98%),Siemens Ltd (down 3.45%),ABB India Ltd (down 3.26%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.41%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.95%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.93%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.7%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.23%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.25%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 996.77 or 2.21% at 44055.44.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 147.69 points or 1.07% at 13667.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.75 points or 0.04% at 22538.8.

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Mid-, Small-Caps slump; breadth 4:1 in favour of losers

Manthan LIVE updates: There has been a shift towards bilateral, multilateral pacts, says PK Mishra

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over deportation of Indians from US in chains

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.45 points or 0.05% at 74641.57.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 3013 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Industrials shares fall

NLC India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Thermax Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story