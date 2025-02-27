Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 105.34 points or 1.75% at 5900.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.03%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.98%),Siemens Ltd (down 3.45%),ABB India Ltd (down 3.26%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.41%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.95%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.93%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.7%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.23%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.25%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 996.77 or 2.21% at 44055.44.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 147.69 points or 1.07% at 13667.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.75 points or 0.04% at 22538.8.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.45 points or 0.05% at 74641.57.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 3013 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News