Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 64.03 points or 1.01% at 6276.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.87%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.11%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.57%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.44%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 0.87%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.81%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.98%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 195.06 or 0.44% at 43922.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 29.34 points or 0.22% at 13593.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.75 points or 0.12% at 22442.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 36.93 points or 0.05% at 73992.83.

On BSE,1640 shares were trading in green, 2227 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

