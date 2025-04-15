Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 240.94 points or 3.94% at 6359.33 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (up 6.7%), DLF Ltd (up 5.01%),Sobha Ltd (up 4.63%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.25%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.93%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.46%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 3.28%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.46%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.23%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1040.37 or 2.27% at 46838.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 264.37 points or 1.88% at 14290.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 482.4 points or 2.11% at 23310.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1545.59 points or 2.06% at 76702.85.

On BSE,2832 shares were trading in green, 414 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

