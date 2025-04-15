Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Mercury EV-Tech, through its wholly owned subsidiary PowerMetz Energy, has announced the commissioning of a 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility at its Vadodara campus.

What sets this facility apart is its multi-chemistry flexibility, enabling the company to cater to an increasingly diverse set of high-utility applicationsfrom electric mobility to stationary energy storage.

The batteries produced will power a wide array of emerging use-cases:

EV charging infrastructure and on-board power units

Home and residential backup solutions

Grid-scale storage for renewable energy and load balancing

Industrial and critical infrastructure backup

Uninterrupted power applications far beyond traditional EVs

In alignment with global automation standards, Mercury EV-Tech has placed an order for a fully robotic, high-throughput production line from one of China's top-tier equipment providers. A technical team from India is set to inspect the facility in China on 15 April 2025, ahead of machinery shipment.

The equipment is scheduled to reach the Vadodara campus by end-April, with pilot production set to begin mid-May 2025.

