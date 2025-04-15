Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Mercury EV-Tech announces commissioning of 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Vadodara

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mercury EV-Tech, through its wholly owned subsidiary PowerMetz Energy, has announced the commissioning of a 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility at its Vadodara campus.

What sets this facility apart is its multi-chemistry flexibility, enabling the company to cater to an increasingly diverse set of high-utility applicationsfrom electric mobility to stationary energy storage.

The batteries produced will power a wide array of emerging use-cases:
EV charging infrastructure and on-board power units
Home and residential backup solutions
Grid-scale storage for renewable energy and load balancing
Industrial and critical infrastructure backup
Uninterrupted power applications far beyond traditional EVs

In alignment with global automation standards, Mercury EV-Tech has placed an order for a fully robotic, high-throughput production line from one of China's top-tier equipment providers. A technical team from India is set to inspect the facility in China on 15 April 2025, ahead of machinery shipment.

The equipment is scheduled to reach the Vadodara campus by end-April, with pilot production set to begin mid-May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon surges on U.S. deal for Eylea copycat drug

Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Jubilant Agri jumps after incorporating WOS to expand agri-chemicals business

Cyient spurts on securing strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

HEC Infra the roof on bagging order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story