Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.29% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 244.12% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.29% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

