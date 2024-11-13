Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 38.29% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 244.12% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.29% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.144.44 38 OPM %81.6060.59 -PBDT1.630.93 75 PBT1.560.88 77 NP1.170.34 244

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

