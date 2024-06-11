REC Ltd gains for fifth session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 231.69% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. REC Ltd has dropped around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22154.85, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 261.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 513.75, up 0.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

