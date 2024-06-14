Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 535.45, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 253.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 535.45, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. REC Ltd has risen around 1.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22296.7, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 263.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 536.85, up 2.79% on the day. REC Ltd is up 253.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

