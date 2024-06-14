Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.57, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% jump in NIFTY and a 74.78% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.57, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 38.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25393.2, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 173.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 308.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.3, up 3.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 121.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

