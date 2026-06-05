REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 342.9, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 6.42% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 342.9, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. REC Ltd has slipped around 4.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25031.25, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.3, up 2.65% on the day. REC Ltd is down 17.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 6.42% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.