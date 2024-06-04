Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington board OKs dividend of Rs 6.20/share for FY24

Redington board OKs dividend of Rs 6.20/share for FY24

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Redington said that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.20 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders.

At yesterdays closing price of Rs 204.10, the dividend payout translates to a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has fixed 5 July 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of members eligible for the aforesaid dividend.

Redington is a leading distributor of IT and mobility products and a provider of supply chain management solutions and support services in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Turkey and Africa. REDIL procures IT and mobility products from vendors, handles distribution logistics, sells the same to resellers and dealers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5% to Rs 325.59 crore on a 2.68% increase in revenue to Rs 22,433.41 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 4.41% to currently trade at Rs 195.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Redington announces divestment of fintech payments business in Turkey

Redington slides after Q3 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 348 crore

Redington gains on partnership with Zoho Corp

Aster DM hits life high on special dividend of Rs 118/share

Bharat Dynamics edges higher after board OKs interim dividend, stock split proposals

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Biocon gets US FDA nod for fungal infection drug

Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Mphasis announces strategic partnership with Classiq

Sapphire Foods edges higher on stock-split proposal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story