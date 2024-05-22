Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.8134.53 -48 OPM %37.62-1.91 -PBDT-0.27-1.91 86 PBT-4.90-5.28 7 NP-8.06-5.80 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

REFEX Presents JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 Opening Ceremony with Cricketers Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath on 6th March 2024

Refex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Suzlon Energy bags order from EDF Renewables

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Khoobsurat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Potteries &amp; Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ramsons Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story