Sales decline 48.42% to Rs 17.81 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.8134.53 -48 OPM %37.62-1.91 -PBDT-0.27-1.91 86 PBT-4.90-5.28 7 NP-8.06-5.80 -39
