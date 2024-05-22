Sales decline 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.17.8134.5337.62-1.91-0.27-1.91-4.90-5.28-8.06-5.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel