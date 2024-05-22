Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 939.24 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 58.81% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 939.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 986.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.38% to Rs 140.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 4113.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4079.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales939.24986.68 -5 4113.214079.03 1 OPM %3.584.72 -6.787.75 - PBDT24.7538.98 -37 230.43288.64 -20 PBT19.2134.43 -44 210.30271.86 -23 NP9.1422.19 -59 140.52190.88 -26

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

