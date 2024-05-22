Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 13793.16 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 23.53% to Rs 764.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 13793.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13873.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.82% to Rs 3652.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3325.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 52729.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59899.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13793.1613873.93 -1 52729.3359899.35 -12 OPM %8.006.79 -9.878.10 - PBDT1216.811011.20 20 5649.665184.54 9 PBT1022.39822.63 24 4873.104420.20 10 NP764.43618.80 24 3652.443325.82 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with limited gains; Oil &amp; gas shares rises

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Indices off days low; broader mkt underperforms

Benchmarks trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares decline

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Khoobsurat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Potteries &amp; Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story