Reliance Inds surges after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Reliance Industries rallied 3.23% to Rs 1,462.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 16.32% YoY to Rs 29,124 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 50,367 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 14.6% compared with Rs 43,934 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 80 bps to 17.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 17% in Q2 FY25.

Finance costs increased by 13.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 6,827 crore ($ 769 million), largely due to operationalisation of 5G spectrum assets and higher liability balances.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said: Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2QFY26 led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and Retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6% growth on a Yo-Y basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic focused portfolio and structural growth in Indian economy. Digital services business continues to scale-up with positive momentum in subscriber addition across homes and mobility services, driven by Jios network and technology leadership. I am happy to highlight the growth momentum of our Retail business. All formats registered higher volume, propelling strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA. There has also been a sustained pick-up in our quick hyperlocal delivery model. The recently announced progressive reforms in GST regime provide a boost to continuing consumption-led growth.

O2C business delivered robust growth on Y-o-Y basis, despite continued volatility in energy markets. Fuel margins recovered over previous year led by middle distillate cracks. Downstream chemicals continue to be impacted by overcapacity. Corrective steps by the industry stakeholders will help balance global downstream markets in the medium-term. Reliances operational delivery is supported by integrated assets, high mix of light-feed cracking, including a virtual ethane pipeline from the US, and strong focus on domestic markets. Our initiatives in the AI domain are aimed at ensuring Reliance stays at the forefront of evolving technologies and leverage these capabilities for the benefit of India and Indians.

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL): JPLs revenue jumped 14.6% to Rs 42,652 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 37,119 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 18,757 crore, up 17.7% compared with Rs 15,931 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased further to Rs 211.4 with increased engagement of customers, impacted for the time being by the promotional 5G offers Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL): RRVLs quarterly revenue was at Rs 90,018 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18% YoY, while EBITDA before investment income was at Rs 6,624 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 16.7% YoY.

The business expanded its store network with 412 new store openings, taking the total store count to 19,821 with area under operation at 77.8 million sq. ft. JioMart continued to expand quick hyper-local deliveries, registering 42% Q-o-Q growth and over 200% Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders. Oil to Chemical (O2C) segment: Revenue from O2C segment increased 3.2% YoY to Rs 160,558 crore in Q2 FY26. Jio-bp network added 236 outlets on a Y-o-Y basis, leading to a volume growth of 34% for HSD and 32% for MS. Segment EBITDA for Q2 FY26 increased by 20.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 15,008 crore ($1.7 billion) with sharp rebound in transportation fuel cracks (up 22-37%) and improvement in polymer margins.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) (operating under brand Jio-bp) operates a country-wide network of 2,057 outlets (vs 1,821 in Q2 FY25). Oil & Gas (Exploration and Production) Segment: Q2 FY26 revenue declined 2.6% to Rs 6,058 crore as compared with Q2 FY25 mainly on account of natural decline of production in KGD6. Further lower realisation for gas price for CBM gas and condensate impacted revenues. This was partly offset by higher KGD6 gas price and higher volume of CBM gas The average price realized for KGD6 gas was $ 9.97/MMBTU in 2Q FY26 vis-vis $ 9.55/MMBTU in Q2 FY25. The average price realised for CBM gas was $ 9.53/MMBTU in Q2 FY26 vis-vis $ 11.4/MMBTU in Q2 FY25.