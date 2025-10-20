INR gains under 88 per US dollar mark as NIFTY hits one-year high

Indian Rupee edged up in a cautious trade against the US dollar today as local equities continued to stay firm. The Nifty index ended higher for the third consecutive week, posting its largest weekly gain in four months last week. The index saw further upmove today and hit around one-year high above 25900 mark. This kept INR supported, pulling it under 88 per US dollar mark. The local currently trades at 87.79 per US dollar, up 23 paise on the day. The INR has edged up near six-week high following this move though broad worries over the US-India trade scenario and worries over US banking sector concerns could cap risk appetite in general and limit gains in Rupee. The US dollar index is holding around 98 mark right now, coming off one and half week low. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 87.80, down 0.30% on the day.

